Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $451.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

