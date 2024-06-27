Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.85 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $452.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

