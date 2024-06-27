Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL) Insider Buys A$34,030.14 in Stock

Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FALGet Free Report) insider Mark Bennett purchased 149,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,030.14 ($22,686.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 67.04, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Falcon Metals Limited engages in the discovery, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Pyramid Hill Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5000 square kilometers located in the Bendigo region of Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

