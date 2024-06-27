Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.14

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 56200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 142,240 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,962,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.