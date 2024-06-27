Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4,727.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $68.72 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

