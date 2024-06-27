Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Up to $51.81

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.81, but opened at $53.52. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 204,825 shares traded.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19.

Get Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter valued at about $828,000.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.