FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Michael Kelly Acquires 225,586 Shares of Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kelly purchased 225,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$349,658.30 ($233,105.53).

Michael Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Kelly purchased 303,027 shares of FINEOS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$512,115.63 ($341,410.42).

FINEOS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

FINEOS Company Profile

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for employee benefits and life, accident, and health insurance industries worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a Software-as-a-Service core insurance platform.

