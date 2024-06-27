First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Shares Up 8%

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 90,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 109,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

First Atlantic Nickel Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61.

About First Atlantic Nickel

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

