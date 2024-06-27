First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBTT opened at $14.18 on Thursday. First Bankers Trustshares has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

Get First Bankers Trustshares alerts:

About First Bankers Trustshares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bankers Trustshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bankers Trustshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.