First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance
Shares of FBTT opened at $14.18 on Thursday. First Bankers Trustshares has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.
About First Bankers Trustshares
