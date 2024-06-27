First Financial Corp IN Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 779,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE JPM opened at $197.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

