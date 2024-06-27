First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director James R. Wilkins III Acquires 886 Shares

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III bought 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,245.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 298,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First National Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FXNC opened at $15.24 on Thursday. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of First National

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

