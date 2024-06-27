First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

