First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.73.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
