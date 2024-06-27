Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) PT Set at C$1.90 by HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.90 price target by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

About Fission Uranium

Shares of TSE FCU opened at C$1.19 on Tuesday. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

