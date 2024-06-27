Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 18,456 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 642,356 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $270,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,045 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $452.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $453.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $421.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

