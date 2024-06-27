Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

