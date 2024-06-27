FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.50

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 938116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

