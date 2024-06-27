FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.50

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 938116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.