FTAI Aviation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,536 call options on the company. This is an increase of 185% compared to the average volume of 2,997 call options.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $101.53.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

