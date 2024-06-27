Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 21,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,456,486 shares in the company, valued at $52,102,068.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $138,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $128,693.88.

Citi Trends Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.38. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $229,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

