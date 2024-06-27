Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 52,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,435,486 shares in the company, valued at $52,095,045.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00.
- On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.
- On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.
- On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $374,003.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $138,420.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $379,944.95.
- On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $128,693.88.
Citi Trends Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Citi Trends
Citi Trends Company Profile
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citi Trends
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.