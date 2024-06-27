Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $9.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $71,254.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,696.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,360 shares of company stock worth $517,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,693,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $656,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $9.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $508.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

