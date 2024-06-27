FY2024 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.65. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

