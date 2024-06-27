FY2025 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Reduced by Analyst

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.50. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.88%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

