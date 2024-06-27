G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.61). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

GTHX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

