Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

