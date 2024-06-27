GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,779,000 after buying an additional 239,887 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,603,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,400 shares of company stock worth $2,631,317 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

CORT stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.