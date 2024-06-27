GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 308.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $1,886,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $727.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.95. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

