GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 100.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 156,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $132.84.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

