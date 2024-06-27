GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 157 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $743,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MTUM opened at $194.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.75.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.