GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $57.54 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of -0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $71,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,529.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 1,100 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $71,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,529.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,858. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

