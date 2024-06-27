GAMMA Investing LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after acquiring an additional 165,741 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in FOX by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,383 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in FOX by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,015,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,958 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FOX opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

