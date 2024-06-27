GAMMA Investing LLC Has $29,000 Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 197.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

