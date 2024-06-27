GAMMA Investing LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after buying an additional 776,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,414,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

AKR stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.06, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

