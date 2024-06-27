GAMMA Investing LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,021,000 after acquiring an additional 174,613 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 73,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,015,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

