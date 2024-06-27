GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 106.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

