GAMMA Investing LLC Lowers Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after buying an additional 156,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,043,000 after buying an additional 525,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Profile



Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

