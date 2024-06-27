GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after buying an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,596,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,058,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

