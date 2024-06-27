GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 95 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $259.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

