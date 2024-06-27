GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

XPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,737,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,891,007. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

