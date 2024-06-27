Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE JLL opened at $201.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

