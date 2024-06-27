Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $14,231,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE JCI opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.