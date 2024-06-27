Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

SAP stock opened at $198.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

