Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

D stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

