GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Position Lowered by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATXFree Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in GATX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 3.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $141.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

