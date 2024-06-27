General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 0.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.35.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

View Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.