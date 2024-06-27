Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $47.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.09% from the company’s current price.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 148.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 183.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

