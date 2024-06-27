Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.