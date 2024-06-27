GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
GIGM opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.39.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 109.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
