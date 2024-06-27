Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 5061719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.56.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $622.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,415 shares of company stock worth $321,226 over the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.