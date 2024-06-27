Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.39.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,563,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,275,492.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 76,005 shares of company stock valued at $826,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Report on EXPI

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.