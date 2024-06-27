Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 12,081 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,633,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

